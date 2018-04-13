Hwy 401 westbound closed at Gardiners Rd.
An OPP investigation shut down westbound Highway 401 to traffic through Kingston on Friday morning.
The OPP first tweeted about the highway closure at about 2 a.m. Friday, alerting drivers that the westbound lanes were closed between Sydenham Road and Gardiners Road.
That stretch of Highway 401 remained closed for about two hours until OPP updated the situation, tweeting that the highway was now only closed westbound at Gardiners Road.
While no details about the investigation have been released, the OPP do tell CKWS News that the road closure is expected to be in place for some time.
