Hwy 401 westbound closed at Gardiners Rd.

An OPP investigation shut down westbound Highway 401 to traffic through Kingston on Friday morning.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB remains closed at Gardiners Rd/CR 38 – Detour: Exit at Gardiners Rd, South on Gardiners Rd to Princess St, West on Princess St to Wilton Rd, North on Wilton Rd to #Hwy401 WB. ^jt pic.twitter.com/QZ82PPkKiM — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) April 13, 2018

The OPP first tweeted about the highway closure at about 2 a.m. Friday, alerting drivers that the westbound lanes were closed between Sydenham Road and Gardiners Road.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB closed at Sydenham Rd and Gardiners Rd #Kingston #YGK – Closed for police investigation, reopening time unknown. ^lm pic.twitter.com/2d6840e5JM — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) April 13, 2018

That stretch of Highway 401 remained closed for about two hours until OPP updated the situation, tweeting that the highway was now only closed westbound at Gardiners Road.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at Gardiners Rd / CR 38 – all lanes remain closed, reopening time unknown. Detour information: Exit at Gardiners Rd, South on Gardiners Rd to Princess St, West on Princess St to Wilton Rd, North on Wilton Rd to #Hwy401 WB. ^lm — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) April 13, 2018

While no details about the investigation have been released, the OPP do tell CKWS News that the road closure is expected to be in place for some time.