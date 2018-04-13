‘We’re all a team’: hundreds turn out to support Humboldt Broncos in New Westminster
The community of New Westminster came together Thursday night in a show of unity with those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed 16 lives.
Wearing a multi-coloured collection of sports jerseys, several hundred people — many parents and teens — turned out to Queens Park Arena for the event that was billed not so much as a vigil, but a show of support.
Speakers read out the names of the victims, followed by a moment of silence.
Andrew Takacs with the New Westminster Salmonbellies said being at the arena was about unity.
“Most of us are lacrosse players, we’re not hockey players. It’s still a community thing and we can really tell that brotherly bond is really important,” he said.
Eleven-year-old Salmonbelly Wren Glanville told Global News that despite the 1,700 kilometres separating them, his team felt connected to the victims of the crash.
“We’re all a team and it happened to another team so we need to, like, show that we’re, whole team, that we’re supporting them and that we’re there for them,” he said.
The tribute continued with speakers, followed by a somber rendition of amazing grace.
Community members also crafted hand written messages, which will be sent directly to the families of the crash victims.
