Man charged in one of four robberies in Regina this week

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have laid charges after getting called to a restaurant on the 900-block of Victoria Avenue East on Thursday for reports of a robbery, the fourth in Regina just this week.

On Thursday, April 12, at approximately 12:36 a.m., RPS members arrived at the scene after a man, armed with a knife, entered the business demanding money.

After successfully obtaining an unknown amount, the suspect fled. Police confirmed that nobody was injured in this incident.

Later that morning, at approximately 5:20 a.m., members were called to another business on the 100-block of Albert Street for reports of a weapons offence.

Once police arrived on the scene, the suspect had already fled.

Police were able to locate a man walking northbound on Albert Street and made their arrest.

A search of the man’s belongings revealed a knife, and further investigation determined that the man was involved in both incidents.

Michael Wyman McPhee, 37, of Regina, was arrested and charged with robbery, two counts of breach of undertaking and carrying a concealed weapon.

McPhee made his court appearance on the charges on April 12 at 2 p.m.