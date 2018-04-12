Saskatchewan Rush join rivals and Sask Lacrosse to support Humboldt Broncos

The Saskatchewan Rush are teaming up with one of their biggest rivals and the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association in a show of support for the Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt.

The Rush are hosting the Georgia Swarm on April 14 and both teams will be wearing special jerseys to honour those affected by the Broncos bus crash.

Rush jerseys will feature the word “Humboldt” in place of the players’ names, while Swarm jersey name plates will feature the word “Broncos.” In addition, a Broncos patch is being added to the chest of both teams’ jerseys.

The special uniforms will be available for auction on the National Lacrosse League’s eBay page starting at 11 a.m. ET on April 14. The auction will close April 21 at 6 p.m. ET, with all of the money raised going to the Humboldt Broncos community.

In addition, the rink boards at SaskTel Centre will feature the names of everyone who was on the Broncos team bus on April 6.

Funds will also be raised through 50/50 ticket sales during the game. The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA), which normally receives the 50/50 proceeds, has offered to donate them to the Broncos family.

“We want the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club, City of Humboldt and all the friends and families of the victims to know we support you and stand with you during this difficult time,” SLA president Shawn Williams said in a statement released by the Rush.

“Our association would also like to send our deepest condolences to the Broncos family with the recent passing of Dayna (Brons). Dayna was a trainer with our SWAT Lacrosse program and Team Sask program and she will be deeply missed,” Williams added.

The SLA also plans to continue collecting donations and auctioning special Rush and SLA warm-up jerseys at their booth during both the game against the Swarm and Saskatchewan’s final home game on April 28 against the Calgary Roughnecks.

“There remains an overwhelming amount of pain in our province this week and we still struggle to find the words. However, the Saskatchewan Rush organization will continue to do everything possible to support the Humboldt Broncos community during this time,” Rush owner Bruce Urban said.

The Rush and Georgia Swarm face off April 14 at 7:30 p.m.