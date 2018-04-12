Canada
Toronto honours Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims on Jersey Day

From coast to coast Canadians continue to come together in an outpour of support, remember those who lost their lives in the tragic Humboldt Broncos crash.

The City of Toronto has joined communities across the country on Thursday by donning jerseys to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Toronto Mayor John Tory declared April 12 Jersey Day to show support to those lost in last week’s fatal bus crash.

A group of hockey moms from British Columbia first proposed the idea of wearing sports jerseys in honour of the junior hockey team.

Thousands of Canadians have pledged to take part, either by wearing a jersey or donning a green ribbon.

Tory says he hopes Torontonians will take part to send a signal to the people of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, that they’re not alone.

Employees at the Toronto Transit Commission were given the green light to take part on Wednesday. Workers will be allowed to wear a jersey over their uniform for the day.

The same goes for staff at GO Transit including bus drivers and train crew.

—With a file from The Canadian Press

