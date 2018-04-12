Toronto honours Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims on Jersey Day

The City of Toronto has joined communities across the country on Thursday by donning jerseys to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Toronto Mayor John Tory declared April 12 Jersey Day to show support to those lost in last week’s fatal bus crash.

A group of hockey moms from British Columbia first proposed the idea of wearing sports jerseys in honour of the junior hockey team.

Thousands of Canadians have pledged to take part, either by wearing a jersey or donning a green ribbon.

Tory says he hopes Torontonians will take part to send a signal to the people of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, that they’re not alone.

Employees at the Toronto Transit Commission were given the green light to take part on Wednesday. Workers will be allowed to wear a jersey over their uniform for the day.

The same goes for staff at GO Transit including bus drivers and train crew.

The #TTC will take part in #JerseysForHumboldt tomorrow to honour and support all those touched by last week’s tragic bus crash. Uniformed employees (operators and stations staff) will be allowed to wear a jersey over their TTC uniform for the day. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 11, 2018

For those who don’t have a jersey to wear or can’t wear one…clever @Metrolinx staff made these #JerseysForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/7PJs32utS9 — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) April 12, 2018

In support of the families of the Humboldt Broncos, I’m encouraging everyone in Toronto to wear a hockey jersey or green & gold today to show their support & pay tribute to the memory of those lost in last week’s tragic bus crash. #JerseysForHumboldt #JerseyDay #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/tYQ6tYbHth — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 12, 2018

—With a file from The Canadian Press