Toronto honours Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims on Jersey Day
The City of Toronto has joined communities across the country on Thursday by donning jerseys to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
Toronto Mayor John Tory declared April 12 Jersey Day to show support to those lost in last week’s fatal bus crash.
A group of hockey moms from British Columbia first proposed the idea of wearing sports jerseys in honour of the junior hockey team.
READ MORE: B.C. hockey moms plan jersey day to remember Humboldt bus crash victims
Thousands of Canadians have pledged to take part, either by wearing a jersey or donning a green ribbon.
Tory says he hopes Torontonians will take part to send a signal to the people of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, that they’re not alone.
Employees at the Toronto Transit Commission were given the green light to take part on Wednesday. Workers will be allowed to wear a jersey over their uniform for the day.
The same goes for staff at GO Transit including bus drivers and train crew.
—With a file from The Canadian Press
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.