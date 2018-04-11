Woman dies after pickup truck rolls into ditch west of Wainwright

A 29-year-old woman is dead after the pickup truck she was driving crashed on Highway 14, just west of Wainwright, Alta., on Tuesday night.

RCMP officers were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision at about 11:30 p.m., police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the woman was headed west on the highway when it went into a ditch and rolled. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time, police said.

The RCMP did not say what caused the crash but noted road conditions were dry and “weather was clear” at the time of the collision.

Wainwright is located about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.