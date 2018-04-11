Police identify 33-year-old man as suspect wanted in Oakridge bank robbery

London police have identified a 33-year-old man as the suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery earlier this week in West London.

Officers were called to the scene at the CIBC branch at 780 Hyde Park Rd. around 10 a.m. Monday after a man entered the bank and demanded money, saying he was in possession of a weapon.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of currency, and no weapon was seen, police said. No physical injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as Andrew Aaron Lamore, 33, of no fixed address. Police said Lamore was wanted by way of warrant on charges of robbery with violence or threats, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and disguise with intent.

Police said he was also wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle in relation to an incident that occurred either the day before or the day of the robbery.

According to investigators, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen from a Mornington Avenue parking lot sometime between Sunday and Monday. They say the truck was driven to the bank’s parking lot at the time of the robbery and was located nearby by police.

Lamore is also wanted for a number of bank robberies and other offences across the province and should be considered violent, police said.

“The London Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is said to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.