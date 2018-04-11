Islanders prospects camp hopes to land some new players

The Gananoque Junior C Islanders are beginning preparations for the 2018-19 season with an open prospects camp, where young players 16-20 get to showcase their talents to the team’s new management.

With the addition of a new owner, Jef McEwen, and a new head coach, Brian Begie, the Islanders are taking the necessary steps toward improving their standing in the Provincial Junior League’s Tod Division.

This year the Islanders finished in fifth place in the six-team division with a record of 8-31-1. They missed the playoffs for the first time since joining the loop in 2015 and head coach Robb Bowman resigned at the season’s end.

“It’s a rebuilding year and I’m excited and up for the challenge of turning this team around,” said Begbie, the club’s new bench boss.

For the past 10 years, Begbie, a detective with the Kingston Police, has coached different levels of minor hockey in the Kingston-area. Last year he guided the Kingston Minor Midget AA Canadians to a first-place finish in the Lakeshore Minor Hockey League.

Begbie admits there’s a big transition from minor to junior hockey but he looks forward to the opportunity.

“I want a team player who can fit into a team environment. I want a hard working individual who loves the game and wants to get better and succeed,” Begbie said.

“The ownership is totally committed and they have a ton of enthusiasm to make this work. It’s a great environment for me to get my feet wet.”

The Islanders prospects camp at the Kingston Invista Centre will be April 20-22.

Registration forms are available on the Gananoque Islanders website.