Former Jet describes Winnipeg Whiteout from a player’s perspective

He scored one of the most famous goals in Winnipeg Jets history in double overtime against the Edmonton Oilers in 1990 Stanley Cup playoffs. Dave Ellett said he still gets compliments about the memorable moment from people all over the world.

“I was at the British Open years ago walking by a pub and someone yelled out ‘Dave I was at that game when you scored that double overtime goal,'” Ellett said.

“It was a special point in my career.”

Ellett was selected 75th overall in the fourth round by the Winnipeg Jets during the 1982 Entry Draft. When he graduated from school in 1984, Ellett joined the Jets and made the roster, playing in all 80 games. In total, he played six full seasons in Winnipeg, appearing in at least 68 games each season, according to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“I always love coming back to Winnipeg… started my career here and lived here year round, so it’s still a part of my life,” Ellett said.

As an original Jet, Ellett knows the Winnipeg Whiteout is extremely powerful for both players and fans.

“It’s really hard to explain when you skate out on the ice and everything you see visually… when everything is white all around you, it’s a really unique experience and the emotion,” Ellett said. “It’s tough on the visiting team and really good for the home team.”

“It’s so loud in there, as a player you can really feel it.”

Ellett said the whole community can build on the energy as the team wins and moves forward.

“Nashville is a classic example last year… a non-hockey market and look what happened… but I think here in Winnipeg, with the Jets, we can magnify that.”

You can meet Ellett at The Pint in Winnipeg during the first game of the Jets vs. Wild series on Wednesday.