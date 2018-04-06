City prepares for playoffs with Winnipeg Whiteout street party

With the Jets making it to the Stanley Cup playoffs, it goes without saying there will be a Winnipeg Whiteout.

To support fans and the team in their run for the cup, the City of Winnipeg is planning a street party.

Mayor Brian Bowman, Dayna Spiring of Economic Development Winnipeg and Kevin Donnelly from True North Sports and Entertainment will share details about the event Friday afternoon.

Global News will aim to livestream the announcement from Bell MTS Place at 2 p.m on our web page.