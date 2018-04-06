#GoJetsGo
City prepares for playoffs with Winnipeg Whiteout street party

With the Jets making it to the Stanley Cup playoffs, it goes without saying there will be a Winnipeg Whiteout.

To support fans and the team in their run for the cup, the City of Winnipeg is planning a street party.

Mayor Brian Bowman, Dayna Spiring of Economic Development Winnipeg and Kevin Donnelly from True North Sports and Entertainment will share details about the event Friday afternoon.

