Saint John man marks 900th blood donation

Canadian Blood Services is celebrating what it admits will be an uncommon event for many years to come after a Saint John man made his 900th donation of the gift of life.

For more than 55 years, Harry Cross has made a point of regularly giving blood.

Cross says he started giving blood in 1961 due to an initiative started by the wives of employees at the Irving Oil Refinery.

“No guy can say no to a beautiful woman,” Cross said.

“So we all agreed that we would come in early the next day and I did.”

READ MORE: Blood donations a way of honouring Humboldt Broncos crash victims says Canadian Blood Services

Cross, Don Shea and Ken Gould were honoured as the only three New Brunswickers to reach the 900 club. Together they’ve donated almost 2,800 units of blood.

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) admits it has to come up with new ways of attracting donors.

“I think we’ll need to find 30 donors in Saint John who are going to make 30 donations in their lifetime to replace someone who’ve made 900 donations,” said Peter MacDonald, Atlantic director of donor relations for CBS.

“I think that’s why it’s important we grow our donor base.”

For Cross and others who have made such a regular committment over the decades, the reason is simple.

“It is a way that a person can donate something that you know a recipient gets and benefits from,” Cross said.

WATCH: What it’s like to give blood

If you think Cross is stopping at 900, think again.

He says while he continues to enjoy good health, his blood will continue to flow.