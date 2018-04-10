Several injured following 5-vehicle crash in Yarmouth, N.S.

A five-vehicle crash along Nova Scotia’s Highway 103 sent several people to hospital Monday afternoon, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say the crash happened in a construction zone just after 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Watchdog unlikely to review crash of Halifax police vehicle

No construction workers were injured, according to police.

Officers were forced to close the section of highway as they conducted their investigation. Police say the victims sustained varying levels of injury.

READ MORE: Police-involved collision slows Friday commute in Halifax

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.