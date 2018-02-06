Watchdog unlikely to review crash of Halifax police vehicle

A crash involving a police cruiser on Friday evening is unlikely to be referred to Nova Scotia’s police watchdog, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) told Global News on Tuesday.

Carol McIsaac, a spokesperson for the HRP, says the force’s investigation is ongoing and has yet to be referred to the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), the organization charged with police oversight.

“As of right now, it does not appear the incident meets the threshold for a SiRT referral,” McIsaac said.

According to police, officers were responding to an emergency call at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday when a police cruiser was involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Beetle at the corner of Barrington and Cornwallis streets.

The police vehicle reportedly had its emergency lights and sirens active at the time of the accident.

No one was injured in the collision, but both vehicles were towed away from the scene due to the damage.

Other emergency vehicles responded to the original emergency call.