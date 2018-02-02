Police-involved collision slows Friday commute in Halifax
A A
A collision involving a Halifax Regional Police cruiser and another vehicle slowed Friday’s afternoon commute.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the corner of Barrington Street and Cornwallis.
READ MORE: N.S. Justice Minister no longer involved in Clayton Miller file
Barrington was backed up in both lanes, and police officers are directing traffic by hand at this time.
It’s not immediately clear what led to the collision.
WATCH: Helmet video captures Halifax hit and run with motorcycle, police investigating
There were no major injuries reported at the time of the incident.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.