April 10, 2018 11:55 am
Updated: April 10, 2018 12:01 pm

Yuzu no bake cheesecake recipe

By Nikki Tam Special to Global News

Delicious cuisine and recipes cooked up on the Saturday Morning News. Pastry Chef Nikki Tam from Minami makes a cherry blossom inspired dessert – Yuzu No Bake Cheesecake

This recipe serves two.
Ingredients:

1/3 cup       Cream

1/2 cup       Sugar

1.5 sheet    Gelatin Sheets (gold strength) or 1.5 tsp powdered gelatin

1/2 cup       Cream Cheese

1 1/3 cup    Creme Fraiche

1/3 cup       Yuzu Juice

Method:

Place your gelatin sheets in ice water for it to bloom.

In a large bowl, whisk the cream cheese and creme fraiche together until smooth.

In a pot on medium hit, add in the cream and sugar. Stir until melted. Take it off the heat.

Then, take out the gelatin sheet, squeeze out all the water, and place in the pot. Stir until all incorporated.

Put the gelatin mixture with the cream cheese and creme fraiche mixture. Using a spatula, fold in the gelatin mixture until well incorporated.

Mix in the yuzu juice.

Pour into your desired vessels. Put in your refrigerator to let it set for about an hour.
Global BC recipes
No bake cheesecake

