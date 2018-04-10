Yuzu no bake cheesecake recipe

This recipe serves two.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup Cream

1/2 cup Sugar

1.5 sheet Gelatin Sheets (gold strength) or 1.5 tsp powdered gelatin

1/2 cup Cream Cheese

1 1/3 cup Creme Fraiche

1/3 cup Yuzu Juice

Method:

Place your gelatin sheets in ice water for it to bloom.

In a large bowl, whisk the cream cheese and creme fraiche together until smooth.

In a pot on medium hit, add in the cream and sugar. Stir until melted. Take it off the heat.

Then, take out the gelatin sheet, squeeze out all the water, and place in the pot. Stir until all incorporated.

Put the gelatin mixture with the cream cheese and creme fraiche mixture. Using a spatula, fold in the gelatin mixture until well incorporated.

Mix in the yuzu juice.

Pour into your desired vessels. Put in your refrigerator to let it set for about an hour.