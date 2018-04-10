Halifax group to hold public meeting to discuss north end conservation

A heritage group in Halifax will be holding a public meeting this week to discuss ways to preserve the city’s north end.

The North End Heritage District will hold the information meeting next Thursday, with all north end residents welcome to attend.

“We want to explain the process of the heritage conservation districts and tell (the public) how it might work and see what they might think about it,” said organizer Alan Parish.

More than 400 flyers with information on the meeting have been distributed throughout the neighbourhood.

Parish says this will be the first meeting of its kind.

The event will be held Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at the YMCA on Gottingen Street.