Nova Scotia to explore new ‘cultural hub’ on Halifax waterfront

Nova Scotia announced on Wednesday that starting this summer, it will begin exploring options for a new “cultural hub” on Halifax’s waterfront.

The plan would include a new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University (NSCAD) and public common space.

“I am pleased to announce that we are working collaboratively with the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, NSCAD and the Waterfront Development Corporation to develop a business case for a new cultural hub,” said Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, in a press release.

Although the planned “hub” is in its preliminary stages, the province says that in the coming weeks it will be issuing a request for proposals to develop a detailed project proposal.

The work would include programming and curatorial development, development of costing, and planning of public space requirements through public consultation.

The province says they expect the project proposal to be finished by the fall and that will help them to determine the project’s schedule going forward.