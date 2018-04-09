A few hundred Winnipeg Jets playoff tickets left for sale

Winnipeg Jets playoff tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, and as of 5:20 p.m. there were about 500 tickets, per home game in round one, left.

READ: Winnipeg Jets will open playoffs on Wednesday

The Jets said about 1,200 individual tickets were available for home games, after season ticket holders, with only 500 left after folks on their mailing list got first dibs Monday.

They go on general sale Tuesday morning.

The Jets will take on the Minnesota Wild when playoffs kick-off Wednesday night.

RELATED: Street party to happen outside Bell MTS Place at Jets playoff home games

The puck drops at 6:00 CT.

The club wants to remind anyone still hoping to see the action live to continue checking its website for tickets, including on game day.