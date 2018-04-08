Winnipeg Jets will open playoffs on Wednesday

WINNIPEG – The National Hockey League announced a pair of scheduling scenarios for the dates of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday. In both cases the Winnipeg Jets will open the playoffs against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place.

The final game of the NHL schedule is set for later on Sunday and it will determine the final two playoff match-ups. If the Boston Bruins defeat the Florida Panthers, the Bruins will clinch first place in the Atlantic Division and will meet the New Jersey Devils in the first round. If the Bruins get beat by Florida, Boston would face the Toronto Maple Leafs resulting in the Tampa Bay Lightning matched up against the Devils.

Regardless of who wins the final game the first three dates are set for the Jets and Wild in the Western Conference quarterfinals. Game one is Wednesday at 6:00 pm and game two is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Friday at Bell MTS Place. The series shifts to Minnesota for game three on Sunday with game four scheduled for either the following Tuesday or Wednesday. A game five if necessary will be played back in Winnipeg on April 20 while a game seven would be played on Wednesday, April 25 at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets won three of their four meetings in the regular season.

Wild vs Jets Playoff Schedules

If Tampa Bay wins the Atlantic Division:

Wednesday, April 11 – 6 p.m. CT – Minnesota at Winnipeg

Friday, April 13 – 6:30 p.m. CT – Minnesota at Winnipeg

Sunday, April 15 – 6 p.m. CT – Winnipeg at Minnesota

Tuesday, April 17 – 7 p.m. CT – Winnipeg at Minnesota

*Friday, April 20 – TBD – Minnesota at Winnipeg

*Sunday, April 22 – TBD – Winnipeg at Minnesota

*Wednesday, April 25 – TBD – Minnesota at Winnipeg

If Boston wins the Atlantic Division:

Wednesday, April 11 – 6 p.m. CT – Minnesota at Winnipeg

Friday, April 13 – 6:30 p.m. CT – Minnesota at Winnipeg

Sunday, April 15 – 6:30 p.m. CT – Winnipeg at Minnesota

Wednesday, April 18 – 7 p.m. CT – Winnipeg at Minnesota

*Friday, April 20 – TBD – Minnesota at Winnipeg

*Sunday, April 22 – TBD – Winnipeg at Minnesota

*Wednesday, April 25 – TBD – Minnesota at Winnipeg