Manitoba Moose heading to playoffs

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose clinched a playoff spot on Saturday without even stepping foot on the ice.

A loss by the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday means the Moose are headed to the playoffs for the first time since re-locating back to Manitoba in 2015. The Admirals’ defeat also locked up playoff spots for two other teams in the Central Division, the Chicago Wolves and the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Moose currently sit in second place in the division, less than a percentage point behind the first place Wolves. Chicago has one more win and both teams have played 72 games. The third place Griffins have the same number of points as the Moose but have played an extra game.

The Central Division standings are so tight right now the Moose could play one of four teams in the playoffs. The Moose could face either the Wolves, Griffins, Rockford IceHogs or the Milwaukee Admirals. Manitoba had missed the playoffs the last two straight years.

Playoff tickets went on sale at 10:00 am on Sunday.

The Moose still have four games remaining in the regular season and will close out the home portion of their schedule on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm against the Bakersfield Condors.

