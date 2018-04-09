B.C. Tourism Minister Lisa Beare expected to make full recovery following heart surgery

British Columbia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare is recovering after heart surgery last week. The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA was diagnosed last week with a medical condition that required the surgery. She is expected to make a full recovery.

“I know our colleagues on both sides of the legislature join me in wishing Minister Beare a speedy recovery,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement. “We send her and her family our very best wishes, and look forward to seeing her return very soon.”

Beare will not be in the legislature for a few weeks while she recuperates. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham will assume Beare’s ministerial duties while she is away.

Peace River North MLA Dan Davies is also absent from the legislature. He returned to his home in Fort St. John last week after a workplace accident sent him for surgery and care in Vancouver General Hospital. He has made a quicker than expected recovery after he was struck in the back by a jib at Inland Concrete in Fort St. John on March 27. He was working at the time and WorkSafeBC is investigating the incident.

Absences at the legislature are noticed more now than before because of the makeup of the chamber. The NDP hold power with 41 MLAs plus support from three Green Party MLAs. The B.C. Liberals have 42 MLAs, with speaker Darryl Plecas filling the final spot.

Liberal MLA Steve Thomson returned to the legislature this week following triple bypass surgery. NDP MLA Rick Glumac was back in the B.C. legislature in February after recovering from treatment for prostate cancer.