Liberal MLA Dan Davies injured in industrial accident in Fort St. John

B.C. Liberal MLA Dan Davies is in hospital following a workplace accident in Fort St. John.

The first-term MLA was struck by a loader truck at Inland Concrete on March 27 in his home community. He was transported to Vancouver by air ambulance with serious injuries for “definitive medical care” at Vancouver General Hospital.

“Dan and his family appreciate the hard work of first responders and medical staff who have provided him with excellent care,” said BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson. “Dan is now alert and in recovery.”

The Peace River North MLA has a long relationship with Inland Concrete, dating back to well before his time as an MLA. On his LinkedIn profile, Davies is listed as a Mixer Operator (Truck Driver) for the company from August 1995 until present.

WorkSafeBC is fully involved in investigating the work-related injury. The incident is described as serious.

The B.C. Liberals have very few details on what happened and when Davies may be able to return to the legislature. The Official Opposition is asking the media not to contact the MLA “out of respect for Dan and his family.”

The BC Liberals hold 43 seats in the B.C. Legislature, with the B.C. NDP governing with 41 seats and the support of three Green Party MLAs. Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson has missed the last five weeks in the B.C. legislature recovering from open heart surgery.