Support offered to Calgarians in wake of Humboldt tragedy

The Calgary Police Service Victim Assistance Support Team and several community agencies are hosting a community support forum for those who feel impacted by the Humboldt tragedy.

“Everyone responds differently to large-scale events such as the Humboldt tragedy,” Calgary police said in a news release Monday. “And it is important that anyone struggling to process their thoughts or emotions reaches out for help.”

Police said the session will cover issues like how people deal with traumatic experiences and “how to manage vicarious trauma of exposure to social media and how a person can work through these experiences in a healthy way.”

The news released added that there will be no formal counselling on site, but those who wish to seek this type of assistance can get information from community services representatives on site.

The event will be held this Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Calgary Police Service Headquarters at 5111 47 St. N.E.