Halifax RCMP investigating shot fired at home in North Preston

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a shooting in North Preston.

RCMP say they responded to a 911 call of a home being shot at on Sunday at 2:42 a.m.

A single gunshot was fired at the window of the home on Cain Street.

There were five people in the home, including a young child. No one was injured but the window and interior of the home were damaged.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

