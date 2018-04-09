Students injured after hot tar leaks through gym roof at Toronto elementary school

Toronto police said two students were injured, one seriously, after hot tar leaked through a gymnasium roof at an elementary school in the city’s northwest end.
Emergency crews responded to the medical call around noon on Monday at Derrydown Public School near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street in North York.
READ MORE: No one injured after school bus catches fire in northwest Toronto
Police said workers were re-tarring the roof when some of the hot liquid leaked into the gym and landed on two students.
Authorities said both children suffered non-life-threatening injuries but one may have been seriously injured.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.