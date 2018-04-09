Canada
Students injured after hot tar leaks through gym roof at Toronto elementary school

Toronto police said two students were injured, one seriously, after hot tar leaked through a gymnasium roof at an elementary school in the city’s northwest end.

Emergency crews responded to the medical call around noon on Monday at Derrydown Public School near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street in North York.

Police said workers were re-tarring the roof when some of the hot liquid leaked into the gym and landed on two students.

Authorities said both children suffered non-life-threatening injuries but one may have been seriously injured.

