Man dies in hospital after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man has died in hospital after a shooting in the city’s east end Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard area, just south of Highway 401, after 8:10 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre with a police escort.

Police responding to a shooting call Victoria Park and Terraview reports of 1 victim. We are just arriving o/s will update when I have more. #GO619032 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018

Update: I was just notified that the male victim has been pronounced dead at hospital. Homicide is now tasking over the investigation. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018

Police said the man later died in hospital.

A suspect description hasn’t been issued by officers.

The Toronto police homicide squad has been called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.