Ontario election 2018: Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte riding

Voters in Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jeff Kerk

PC: Doug Downey

NDP: Dan Janssen

Green: Keenan Aylwin

Geography

Located north of the Barrie-Innisfil electoral district, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte covers an area of 10,018 square kilometres. It is located on Kempenfelt Bay, on the north shore of Lake Simcoe. It is comprised of the township of Springwater, the northern part of the city of Barrie, and the township of Oro-Medonte.

History

Former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party Patrick Brown was the nominated PC candidate for this riding, however he has since been disqualified by the PC Party, and was replaced by Doug Ford appointee Doug Downey. This provincial riding was created in 2015. The 2018 Ontario Election will be the first time the riding will be contested.