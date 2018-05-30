Ontario election 2018: Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte riding
Voters in Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Jeff Kerk
PC: Doug Downey
NDP: Dan Janssen
Green: Keenan Aylwin
Geography
Located north of the Barrie-Innisfil electoral district, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte covers an area of 10,018 square kilometres. It is located on Kempenfelt Bay, on the north shore of Lake Simcoe. It is comprised of the township of Springwater, the northern part of the city of Barrie, and the township of Oro-Medonte.
History
Former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party Patrick Brown was the nominated PC candidate for this riding, however he has since been disqualified by the PC Party, and was replaced by Doug Ford appointee Doug Downey. This provincial riding was created in 2015. The 2018 Ontario Election will be the first time the riding will be contested.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.