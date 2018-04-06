Kingston teen facing 27 charges after repeated online death threats

A 14-year-old girl in Kingston is now facing 27 charges due to repeated death threats sent over Facebook and Instagram, according to Cam Mack, media relations officer for the Kingston Police.

According to police, the same girl has been arrested multiple times since March 5 for making violent death threats. Police say her threats were sent to adults and people her age, with multiple threats sent to specific youths, including threatening to kill everyone in their homes.

On April 5, 2018 the accused was arrested once again for sending multiple death threats through social media. The accused was transported to police headquarters, where she was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

Mack said that none of the threats were targeted at any schools and they could not confirm whether the girl had threatened to use a weapon in any of her messages.

In total, the accused is now charged with 17 counts of uttering threats to cause death, two counts of harassment by threatening conduct, four counts of breach undertaking, and four counts of breach recognizance.