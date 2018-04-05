Crispy Asian chicken salad from The Sandbar
Crispy Asian Chicken Salad
50g shredded cabbage, thinly sliced
30g lettuce mix
1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced
½ cup red pepper, thinly sliced
1tsp picked cilantro
1tsp black sesame seeds
60ml chicken glaze
40ml citrus soy dressing
1-4oz chicken breast
300ml Asian master stock
1tbl corn starch
1tsp canola oil
CHICKEN GLAZE
50ml ketchup
20ml honey
1 orange, freshly squeezed
25ml sweet soy sauce
10ml sesame oil
WISK ALL INGREDIENTS TOGETHER IN A BOWL
CITRUS SOY DRESSING
1 red birds eye chili
Small handful of fresh cilantro
2 garlic cloves
50ml cup soy sauce
1 lime, freshly squeezed
1 tsp fresh ginger
100ml canola oil
BLEND ALL INGREDIENTS TOGETHER WHILE SLOWLY ADDING OIL
Asian Master Stock
300ml water
1 cinnamon stick
1 star anise
30ml soy sauce
1 orange, cut in ½
20ml sesame oil
¼ stick lemon grass
3 garlic cloves
1 small chunk fresh ginger
50ml rice wine vinegar
1tsp five spice powder
MIX ALL INGREDIENTS IN A POT AND BRING TO A BOIL, TURN DOWN HEAT AND SIMMER FOR 1 HOUR, COOL DOWN
-Marinate chicken in Asian Master Stock for at least 4 hours, overnight is best. Cut chicken into strips and toss in corn starch. Heat oil in a pan and fry chicken until cooked though. Toss chicken in chicken glaze and set aside
-Toss cabbage, lettuce, red pepper, cucumber, and citrus dressing until all coated with the dressing. Add glazed chicken and pile high in a bowl
-Garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro
-Enjoy!
