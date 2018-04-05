Crispy Asian chicken salad from The Sandbar

Crispy Asian Chicken Salad

50g shredded cabbage, thinly sliced

30g lettuce mix

1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced

½ cup red pepper, thinly sliced

1tsp picked cilantro

1tsp black sesame seeds

60ml chicken glaze

40ml citrus soy dressing

1-4oz chicken breast

300ml Asian master stock

1tbl corn starch

1tsp canola oil

CHICKEN GLAZE

50ml ketchup

20ml honey

1 orange, freshly squeezed

25ml sweet soy sauce

10ml sesame oil

WISK ALL INGREDIENTS TOGETHER IN A BOWL

CITRUS SOY DRESSING

1 red birds eye chili

Small handful of fresh cilantro

2 garlic cloves

50ml cup soy sauce

1 lime, freshly squeezed

1 tsp fresh ginger

100ml canola oil

BLEND ALL INGREDIENTS TOGETHER WHILE SLOWLY ADDING OIL

Asian Master Stock

300ml water

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

30ml soy sauce

1 orange, cut in ½

20ml sesame oil

¼ stick lemon grass

3 garlic cloves

1 small chunk fresh ginger

50ml rice wine vinegar

1tsp five spice powder

MIX ALL INGREDIENTS IN A POT AND BRING TO A BOIL, TURN DOWN HEAT AND SIMMER FOR 1 HOUR, COOL DOWN

-Marinate chicken in Asian Master Stock for at least 4 hours, overnight is best. Cut chicken into strips and toss in corn starch. Heat oil in a pan and fry chicken until cooked though. Toss chicken in chicken glaze and set aside

-Toss cabbage, lettuce, red pepper, cucumber, and citrus dressing until all coated with the dressing. Add glazed chicken and pile high in a bowl

-Garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro

-Enjoy!