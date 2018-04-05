Brampton woman charged in hit-and-run that left pedestrian in critical condition

Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old Brampton woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run on Monday that left a pedestrian with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue East before 10:15 p.m. on Monday with reports a pedestrian was struck.

Linda Prakash, a 45-year-old receptionist who works with Attrell Toyota in Brampton, was subsequently rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Prakash remains in the critical-care unit of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on a breathing apparatus. Her family said she’s already had an operation on her legs, but there will be many more surgeries.

“She’s got a lot of bones that are broken. Both her legs are broken and the left side of her ribs are broken. From what I understand, there’s a break in her back and possibly her neck and she’s got head trauma. She’s lost a lot of blood,” Irene Prakash, her sister, told Global News on Thursday.

“It’s tragic. Had it not happened where it happened and there were bystanders that went by there every 10 or 15 minutes, she could have died right then and there,” Brittany Marie Sakoor, Prakash’s niece, said.

A GoFundMe page has now been started to help the family with costs associated with Prakash’s recovery.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Keddie was arrested and charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. She was released on an order to promise to appear.

Peel Regional Police told Global News the vehicle was found on Tuesday through public and media assistance. Police said Keddie turned herself in on Thursday.

Keddie is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on May 7.