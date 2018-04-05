Welcome to pothole season New Brunswick, up next is construction season

It’s a joke that’ll make just about anyone chuckle — In Britain, they drive on the left side of the road and in New Brunswick, we drive on what’s left of the road.

It’s pretty evident as motorists dodge potholes on Killiam Drive in Moncton, N.B.

“Swerve and kinda pray and hope you miss more than you hit, it’s kind of the technique. Squeeze the steering wheel tight, squeeze the butt and hopefully you don’t lose a wheel,” said motorist Pat Lee.

It’s the season again when crews are patching up the holes left behind by Old Man Winter.

CAA has launched it’s 8th annual Worst Roads List and so far, Moncton’s Université Avenue sits in second place just behind Pine Glen Road in Riverview, N.B.

“There’s nothing scientific about the voting process — it’s all based on what you consider to be a bad road,” explains CAA’s Gary Howard.

City crews are doing warm and cold patching but the majority of road repairs will come next month when the weather warms up.

“We do not take pride on being on the CAA’s worst road list but you know, it’s also a good way to survey what the motorist is experiencing and you know, we do listen to it,” says Don Morehouse, Moncton’s director of public works.

Potholes easily sneak up on motorists. One day, it could just be a small hole in the road and then the next day, it could be a crater.

In some cases, potholes can be so bad that they are able to throw off a vehicle’s alignment, and at worst, cause front-end damage.

“Every year in March and April, it’s always the same type of issue for us, I see it all of the time for potholes,” says Claude LeBlanc, a manager at Coast Tire in Moncton.

And everyone knows a bad spot for them.

“Connaught Avenue, right down by the Moncton hospital. It’s just riddled full of potholes,” says motorist Brian Hare. “Just as you get off Wheeler Boulevard, there are potholes everywhere and you can’t avoid them, they’re from one side of the road to the other,” adds resident Nick Brewer.

Motorists should expect a rugged ride until the beginning of the summer when pothole season ends and construction season begins.