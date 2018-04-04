Potholes aplenty in Peterborough
It’s a recurring problem — potholes. As soon as the snow goes, many Peterborough streets are left in rough shape.
“This time of year, Mother Nature can throw a number of things at us — freezing rain, rain and snow. As the frost comes out, we experience a number of potholes in the city,” said John Czerniawski, public works supervisor.
READ MORE: Potholes plague Lethbridge city streets
The city’s public works department is out daily looking for and fixing potholes.
“We patch as best we can with cold-mix before hot asphalt plants open up in May. It’s made of stone and emulsion and is temporary,” Czerniawski said.
Mechanics at Currie Tire in Peterborough have been busy fixing cars with broken suspension from potholes.
“A lot of vehicles are coming in and getting their winter tires off and alignment checks. We’re seeing a lot of springs, shocks, ball joints that need to be replaced,” said Matt English, mechanic.
You can report potholes to the city’s public works department at 705-745-1386.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.