Potholes aplenty in Peterborough

It’s a recurring problem — potholes. As soon as the snow goes, many Peterborough streets are left in rough shape.

“This time of year, Mother Nature can throw a number of things at us — freezing rain, rain and snow. As the frost comes out, we experience a number of potholes in the city,” said John Czerniawski, public works supervisor.

What are the worst roads in Ontario? We want to know! Have your say – cast your vote today in our annual Worst Roads campaign, launching today until April 15, 2018. #WorstRoadsCAANEO Click here to vote: https://t.co/by7bA4eDgb pic.twitter.com/7IQ8ITM9JX — CAA NEO (@CAANEO) March 20, 2018

Simcoe Street in downtown #ptbo. Looking a bit rough. pic.twitter.com/wogUcPZy5n — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 4, 2018

The city’s public works department is out daily looking for and fixing potholes.

“We patch as best we can with cold-mix before hot asphalt plants open up in May. It’s made of stone and emulsion and is temporary,” Czerniawski said.

Mechanics at Currie Tire in Peterborough have been busy fixing cars with broken suspension from potholes.

“A lot of vehicles are coming in and getting their winter tires off and alignment checks. We’re seeing a lot of springs, shocks, ball joints that need to be replaced,” said Matt English, mechanic.

You can report potholes to the city’s public works department at 705-745-1386.