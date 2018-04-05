2016 was a record-setting year for Alberta tourism: Statistics Canada

Tourists spent over $8 billion in Alberta in 2016, making it a record-setting year for tourism in the province.

New numbers from Statistics Canada show that tourism spending rose 4.7 per cent over 2015. Almost 35 million visitors came to the province, an increase of 2.1 per cent over 2015.

READ MORE: Crowsnest Pass hopes to change drive-through mindset with new tourism website

“The strong performance of Alberta’s tourism sector in 2016 shows its resiliency and continued potential to diversify the economy, create jobs and generate investment in communities across the province,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said in a release on Thursday.

The number of international visitors to the province rose by 10.9 per cent and the amount they spent increased by 14.1 per cent.

READ MORE: Edmonton joins Machu Picchu and Fiji as must-see locations

Even the number of visitors from the rest of Canada rose in 2016 by 9.4 per cent. Those visitors spent 15.1 per cent more in 2016 than they did in 2015.