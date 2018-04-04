London’s municipal election: Who’s in and who’s out so far

Even though it’s months away, London’s municipal election this fall is already peaking people’s interest.

Registration doesn’t open for another few weeks but that hasn’t stopped some Londoners from announcing their bid to run in the upcoming municipal election.

Planning to run for council are newcomers Elizabeth Peloza, Arielle Kayabaga and Matthew Reid.

Possible mayoral candidates include businessman Paul Cheng and former police board budget chair Paul Paolatto.

“If you’re running for mayor, there is a requirement of a fee of $200 that is refundable back to the individual. They, as well as any other candidate, need to submit paperwork with 25 signatures and nominations for that position,” said Cathy Saunders, city clerk.

For those looking to serve as a council member, she said the fee is lower, but added that until the proper paperwork is submitted, there are some other rules candidates need to follow.

“What the [Election] Act prohibits is spending money or collecting money until such time as they’ve submitted their nomination papers,” said Saunders.

On Saturday, April 7, there will be a candidate information centre at city hall starting at 10 a.m., for anyone thinking of running. The session will include general information as well as what the rules are under the Election Act.

Registration opens May 1.

London’s municipal election will be held on Oct. 22.

Councillors Tanya Park, Paul Hubert and Harold Usher have said they will not seek re-election.

— With files from Victoria Hayward