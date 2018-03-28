Matt Reid vying to represent Ward 8 in municipal election

The chair of the Thames Valley District School Board publicly announced his plans to take the Ward 8 council seat, which is soon to be vacated by current Coun. Paul Hubert.

Matt Reid, who is also board trustee for Wards 2 to 8, said the city’s planned bus rapid transit (BRT) system was a motivating factor in his decision to run in London’s upcoming municipal election.

Although BRT has some positives, Reid feels many Londoners aren’t seeing their concerns addressed.

“There’s a lot of consultation that continues to happen on it, and some tweaking that is being considered. Right now, we really need to have those conversations and think critically of the plan.”

Ward candidates and mayoral candidates can officially file on May 1, and Londoners will head to the polls in October.

“I want to be very clear with my intentions to run, also to have great people come to run for the school board in Wards 2 to 6.”

Reid said London is at a crossroads, and he thinks bringing his experiences with the school board will be a benefit for himself and Ward 8 constituents.

Hubert has represented the ward since 2006, and announced in October he wouldn’t run for re-election.

