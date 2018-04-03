Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign defensive back

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a move to upgrade their secondary on Tuesday.

The Bombers signed former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Malik Foreman.

Foreman, 22, played four seasons for the University of Tennessee where he recorded three interceptions and 71 tackles. He’s listed at five’10” and 180 pounds.

Foreman was undrafted in the NFL but spent time with the New Orleans Saints last year.

The Bombers will hold their annual mini-camp from April 24-26 in Winnipeg.