Winnipeg Blue Bombers add defensive coach to staff

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hired a coach with experience in both the NFL and the CFL on Monday.

The Bombers announced James Stanley has been added to the club’s coaching staff as a defensive assistant. He spent the last five seasons as the defensive backs coach with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Stanley has also coached with the Toronto Argonauts, Calgary Stampeders, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

Stanley’s first coaching job in the NFL was with the Lions in 2009 where he served as a special teams and secondary intern coach. In 2010 he was a Special Teams Quality Control and Defensive Assistant Coach with the United Football League’s Hartford Colonials. He would later hold a defensive coaching intern position with the Browns.

Stanley began his CFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Stamps in 2011. He helped the Toronto Argonauts capture the 100th Grey Cup as their linebackers coaching in 2012 before joining the Ti-Cats.

He is the ninth member of Mike O’Shea’s coaching staff that also includes Paul LaPolice, Richie Hall, Marty Costello, Buck Pierce, Glen Young, Jordan Younger, Paul Boudreau and Kevin Bourgoin.

