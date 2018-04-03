N.S. RCMP say fatal fire in Shubenacadie deemed not suspicious

Nova Scotia RCMP say that Monday’s fatal fire in Shubenacadie, N.S., has been deemed not suspicious.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the Mounties say they’ve determined the remains discovered inside the building were that of a 45-year-old man from Shubenacadie East.

They are now awaiting results from an autopsy before releasing more information.

Police say that a neighbour called 911 shortly before 10 a.m. to report the blaze on Heritage Lane on Monday.

Police say a civilian was first on the scene and attempted to enter the home, but was pushed back by the flames and smoke.

The property appeared to be home to different animals, including horses. Fire officials say none were believed to be injured as a result of the blaze.

