RCMP investigating fatal Nova Scotia house fire

RCMP and fire officials are working to determine what led to a fatal house fire in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Monday.

A neighbour called 911 shortly before 10 a.m. to report the blaze on Heritage Lane.

Police say a civilian was first on the scene and attempted to enter the home but was pushed back by the flames and smoke inside the home.

“At 9:45 this morning the Bible Hill RCMP was called to a structure fire in Shubenacadie East. Fire services as well as RCMP arrived at the scene and the fire was put out,” said Cpl. Rodney Peterson, RCMP.

“Shortly thereafter an initial investigation, there was human remains found or suspected human remains found inside the structure.”

RCMP can’t say if the victim was male or female or their age. More information, such as the victim’s cause of death and a positive identification is expected to be made once the Medical Examiner completes their work in the coming days.

Volunteers from ten different fire stations assisted on the call. It took officials hours to knock the fire down.

“We arrived on scene to a house with smoke coming from the eaves and active fire in the back corner of the building,” said Shubenacadie Fire Chief Kevin Jodrey.

“It was a stubborn fire. It’s a balloon frame construction and the fire got in the walls and it got up on us so we ventilated and knocked the fire down. It took probably a good three hours before we actually deemed it out but the active fire part of it took about 45 to an hour.”

The property appeared to be home to different animals, including horses. Fire officials say none were believed to be injured as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters will hold a debrief on Tuesday evening in the community to discuss the tragedy.

“There’s some people with some remorse here I’m sure and we’re trying to look after things as good as we can for the family,” said Jodrey.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around the time the fire started.