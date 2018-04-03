Canada
April 3, 2018

New Brunswick to receive as much as 25 cm of snow starting Tuesday

The snow is not set to end for New Brunswick as Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for parts of the province on Tuesday.

According to the federal agency, between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected over northern New Brunswick Tuesday night and into Wednesday as a system tracks towards the Maritimes.

The snow is expected to change over to ice pellets and freezing rain Wednesday afternoon.

Prolonged periods of freezing rain are also possible for Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada is recommending that New Brunswickers adjust their travel plans accordingly.

