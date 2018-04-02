At New Brunswick’s Poley Mountain, 2017-2018 season ends on a high note

It may have been a year of mixed weather in New Brunswick, but the 2017-2018 season at the Poley Mountain Ski Resthas ended on a strong note, says the resort’s general manager.

Bill Anderson says that a storm-filled March brought tons of snow to the Atlantic province and it paid dividends for visitors looking to ski or snowboard.

“Oh, it was a perfect March,” he said on Thursday. “March was excellent.”

However, the weather made up for an extreme cold streak in January that meant fewer people wanted to turn up on the mountain.

“It wasn’t good for the customers but it was good weather for making snow,” Anderson said.

A sporadic series of weather events didn’t help any in February, he added, with attendance being way down.

Monday will serve as the final day of the season for skiers and snowboards at the resort.

However, one final hurrah is set for this weekend. Poley is set to host the King of the Mountain snowmobile race on April 7.