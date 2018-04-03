Drake breaks Billboard record with ‘God’s Plan’

Drake just broke a new record in his continued chart domination.

The Canadian rapper’s God’s Plan was once again No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, having been parked at the top of the chart for an incredible 10 weeks since its debut the week of Feb. 3, 2018.

The song’s impressive run at No.1 also makes Drake the first lead solo male artist to have two songs sit atop the Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

In 2016, One Dance spent 36 weeks on the chart with 10 weeks in the No. 1 position.

According to Billboard, God’s Plan is only the 36th song in its history to spend 10 weeks at No.1, and only the fifth to do so in the first ten weeks after its debut.

The 31-year-old has reached No.1 on the Hot 100 two other times, being featured on Rihanna’s songs Work and What’s My Name?

