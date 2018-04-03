Special weather statement issued for Toronto due to rainfall

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto due to what officials are calling a “significant rainfall” Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning.

The weather system is expected to bring a rainfall total of between 15 and 30 millimetres and localized thunderstorms.

The national weather service said a sharp arctic cold front associated with a Colorado Low will blast across the region early Wednesday morning, bringing with it strong southwesterly wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h.

Officials said there may be isolated power outages due to the strong winds.

Rain moves in by Tue. afternoon for #GTA #Toronto with potential for t-storms tomorrow night with heavy snow and freezing rain to the north – wind gusts could reach 80 km/h Wed. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/bRa5a8GMoC — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) April 3, 2018