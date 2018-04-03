Weather
April 3, 2018 6:43 am
Updated: April 3, 2018 6:53 am

Special weather statement issued for Toronto due to rainfall

By Web Producer  Global News

The Toronto region could see between 15 and 30 millimetres of rain by early Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto due to what officials are calling a “significant rainfall” Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning.

The weather system is expected to bring a rainfall total of between 15 and 30 millimetres and localized thunderstorms.

The national weather service said a sharp arctic cold front associated with a Colorado Low will blast across the region early Wednesday morning, bringing with it strong southwesterly wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h.

Officials said there may be isolated power outages due to the strong winds.

