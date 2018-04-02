Man allegedly aims replica handgun at Saskatoon police officer

A man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a replica handgun at an officer and a police dog.

Saskatoon police said the officer was parked on the side of road in the area of 33rd Street West and Northumberland Avenue early Saturday morning when he saw the man walking with a handgun and pointing in various directions.

The officer said when he got out of his patrol car, the man swore and aimed the handgun at him.

The man then allegedly pointed the handgun at the police dog when he was deployed.

The police dog took the man down, biting him in the process.

He was taken into custody and treated for a dog bite.

The 28-year-old man is facing multiple firearm-related charges.