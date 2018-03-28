Crime
March 28, 2018

Wanted man sought by 3 Saskatchewan RCMP detachments

Multiple warrants have been issued for the arrest of Travis Stehr in the Kindersley, Biggar and Turtleford areas.

Three Saskatchewan RCMP detachments are on the lookout for a 31-year-old man.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Travis Stehr in the Kindersley, Biggar and Turtleford areas.

Police said he faces charges in relation to alleged crimes dating back to September 2017.

Some of the offences include motor vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card data, failure to attend court, as well as drug charges.

He is described as five-foot 10, with a medium build, blue eyes, and brown hair often worn closely cropped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

