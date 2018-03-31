Hospital grants man dying wish: a chance to see his dog

A man in Scotland was granted his dying wish – a visit from a four-legged friend earlier this week.

Peter Robson’s border collie Shep was allowed to visit his owner at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee Thursday, just hours before Robson passed away.

READ MORE: How one teen’s dying wish is helping make a difference in the lives of other sick kids

Animals aren’t normally allowed in the hospital due to health regulations, except if the circumstances warrant it, the BBC reports.

Ashley Stevens, Robson’s granddaughter, posted video and pictures of the moment her grandfather’s final wish was granted on Facebook, while offering thanks to the hospital for allowing the visit.

“Absolutely amazed and touched today from NHS Ninewells Hospital, our grandad’s last and final wish was to see his dog one more time,” she wrote. “Still in shock that the wish was granted and they went above and beyond today and made a dying man very happy.”

The images have been shared over 5,000 times and Stevens issued another post on Saturday which noted that Robson would be “smiling from ear to ear that big Pete from beechie has gone viral with his dog.”

She told BBC Scotland that Robson had gotten the border collie as a companion after his wife had died eight years earlier.

READ MORE: Mississauga hospital makes a dying wish come true

She said: “He really thought he would never see Shep again. It was an amazing moment to see.”

Stevens singled out Cheryl Ward, a charge nurse in ward 3 of the hospital, as being an “absolute angel.”

The hospital shared Ward’s story, while also paying tribute to Stevens for sharing the moment.

“We are so proud of our fantastic staff in Ward 3 and infection control at Ninewells for making this happen. Thank you for taking the time to share this, I know Cheryl and the team really appreciate it.”