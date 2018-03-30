Canada
March 30, 2018 7:32 pm
Updated: March 30, 2018 7:34 pm

Fernie awards arena contract to Calgary company following deadly 2017 ammonia leak

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fernie Memorial Arena, where three people were killed in an ammonia leak in October 2017.

Global News
A A

The city of Fernie, B.C. has awarded a contract for a new refrigeration plant at its local ice rink to an Alberta company.

The need for a new system follows the deadly ammonia leak from the existing refrigeration system at the memorial arena, which killed three workers last fall.

The $882,000 contract was signed with Calgary-based Startec Refrigeration Services Ltd.

The city says the new system uses the aerosol refrigerant freon and will be installed by August so that the ice is ready for the winter season.

The city says the investigation into the ammonia leak is still ongoing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2017 fernie ammonia leak
Fernie ammonia leak
fernie ammonia leak accident
Fernie arena ammonia leak
fernie b.c.
fernie leak
new refrigeration plant for fernie arena

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News