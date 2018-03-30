Fernie awards arena contract to Calgary company following deadly 2017 ammonia leak

The city of Fernie, B.C. has awarded a contract for a new refrigeration plant at its local ice rink to an Alberta company.

The need for a new system follows the deadly ammonia leak from the existing refrigeration system at the memorial arena, which killed three workers last fall.

The $882,000 contract was signed with Calgary-based Startec Refrigeration Services Ltd.

The city says the new system uses the aerosol refrigerant freon and will be installed by August so that the ice is ready for the winter season.

The city says the investigation into the ammonia leak is still ongoing.