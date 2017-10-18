2 city employees, 1 contractor killed following Fernie ammonia leak at arena

It has now been confirmed that two city employees and one contractor were killed in Fernie on Tuesday following what is believed to be an ammonia leak at the local hockey arena.

Their names have not been released at this time, however, it has now been confirmed the contractor worked for CIMCO Refrigeration.

“Tragically a Cimco employee died yesterday in Fernie B.C., along with two other individuals,” said Paul Jewer, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Toromont Industries, the parent company of CIMCO.

“Details are unavailable at this early stage. We have staff on the ground and will assist as appropriate.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the team.”

The CIMCO employee was from Calgary and had been called to Fernie to work at the arena.

“We’re devastated, we’re absolutely devastated here. We’ve lost a member of our family,” said Jewer.

Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano told Global News the details of what happened are still being uncovered.

“All I cal tell you is they were doing routine maintenance, it was suspected that an ammonia leak was happening, consultants were called in that have expertise in this matter and then at 2:30 [p.m. Tuesday] I was notified that there had been three fatalities,” she said. “So this was very shocking news, it travelled really quickly.”

“People in town are absolutely devastated.”

Giuliano said although the identities of the victims have been released, everyone knows who the employees are because it is a small town.

“And so there’s utter disbelief and utter shock and our heart just goes out to the families. I can’t tell you how devastating this is for our town,” she added.

Sgt. Trevor Tribes from Elk Valley RCMP say they will not be releasing the names of the victims. The coroner may release names later.

The City of Fernie has declared a State of Local Emergency and issued an evacuation order for homes between 9th Street and 13th Street, as well as between Highway 3 and 6th Street.

“About 60 people were evacuated and about 25 of those we had to place in a local hotel,” said Giuliano. “The rest of them were able to stay with family and friends.”

The state of emergency will stay in effect until Oct. 24 at midnight, unless it’s cancelled by the city or the minister responsible, said a news release.

Giuliano said she never knew of any issues relating to the equipment at the hockey rink.

“The person we have taking care of the arena is someone that is completely cognizant and the best person ever, just up to speed on everything and completely careful.”

Resources have been called in from across B.C. and Alberta to assist with the investigation.