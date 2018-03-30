What’s open and closed in London Easter weekend

The Easter long weekend means several closures around the city.

While Good Friday is the actual statutory holiday, municipal, provincial and federal government offices and schools will also be closed Easter Monday.

Mail will not be delivered between Friday and Monday, but will resume Tuesday.

Most grocery stores, banks, the LCBO, Beer Stores and the Labatt Store are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Malls, including White Oaks Mall, Masonville Place and Westmount Shopping Centre, will also be closed on those days.

If you do need to get any shopping done, malls, grocery stores, the LCBO and Beer Stores are open Saturday.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Road, 1224 Commissioners Road West and in Sherwood Forest Mall at 1225 Wonderland Road North will be open Good Friday and Easter Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All London Public Library branches will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The LTC is running Friday, but on a Sunday schedule.