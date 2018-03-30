End of the road for the Kelowna Rockets

The Tri-City Americans Morgan Geekie scored two goals in the last minute of the third period to help the Kennewick, Washington team take the win against the Kelowna Rockets Thursday night.

The 5-3 win means the Americans advance to the second round of the WHL playoffs.

Tri-City won the series against Kelowna 4-0.

The Americans opened up scoring with a goal from Jordan Topping. Nolan Yaremko scored one goal for Tri-City while Geekie completed a hat trick.

Dillon Dube scored twice for the Rockets. Kyle Topping scored once.

The Rockets were out-shot 41-28 by Tri-City.

Kelowna completed the 2017-2018 WHL season with a record of 43-22-5-2, winning the B.C. Division title but were eliminated from the playoffs by the Americans.

The game was the last of their WHL careers for overagers Gordie Ballhorn, James Hilsendager and Carsen Twarynski, who is a Philadelphia Flyers prospect.

The Rockets are expected to graduate Tampa Bay Lightning prospect and team Captain Cal Foote, Calgary Flames prospect and Assistant Captain Dillon Dube, and Vancouver Canucks prospect Kole Lind.